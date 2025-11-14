Lansing’s Fallen Angels encampment to stay another 90 days

LANSING, Mich — Residents of the “Fallen Angels” homeless encampment in Lansing have been granted an additional 90 days before they’ll be required to vacate the site — but advocates say the extension offers only temporary relief as winter sets in and long-term housing solutions remain scarce.

Advocates like Mike Karl report a growing unhoused population in Lansing, with shelters lacking space and strict rules that don’t meet everyone’s needs.

Advocates also emphasize that homelessness extends far beyond the Fallen Angels encampment, with needs present across the entire city.

Housing vouchers are seen as the main path to permanent housing, but only 1 of 40 applicants from the encampment has received one so far according to

Mike Karl, a longtime homeless advocate who once experienced homelessness himself, says the city’s homeless population has grown significantly.

“I've been doing street work since 2010, and there's more people and families out on the street than we've seen in a long time,” Karl said.

Karl spent much of his time years ago in Reutter Park while he was unhoused; today, he returns to the same area not for help, but to offer it.

He says encampments across Lansing are growing, with Reutter Park alone drawing hundreds recently.

“There were 326 here a month ago — right here in the park. Why?” he said.

One of those encampments is the Fallen Angels encampment, which has drawn significant public and legal attention. Recently, 30th Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina approved a 90-day extension, allowing residents to stay temporarily.

But the looming question remains: Where will people go when time runs out?

A frequent concern raised by the public is why many unhoused residents choose encampments instead of available shelters. Karl says it’s not as simple as walking through the door.

“The largest shelter in Lansing has rules that don’t fit everyone, and there’s just not enough space. There are so many people outside,” Karl explained.

During a visit to the Fallen Angels encampment, advocate Mike Gorishek of Punks With Lunch emphasized that the issue extends far beyond one location.

Punks With Lunch has been very involved with the encampment and is also actively raising funds to support those at the camp.

“There’s a lot of focus on Dietrich Park right now, but there are unhoused people all over Lansing… there’s need everywhere,” he said.

Both Karl and Gorishek point to one major solution: housing vouchers, which would help transition residents into stable housing. But the process can take a while and resources are limited.

“Of the folks here, one person out of the 40 who signed up for the process has a voucher currently,”Gorishek said.

