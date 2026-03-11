Lansing's Code Blue warming center program has exceeded its budget but will continue

LANSING, Mich — Lansing's Code Blue initiative, which activates warming centers across the city during extreme cold, has spent more than $63,000 this winter season — surpassing its $40,000 budget allocation — but city officials say the program will continue.

• Lansing has activated its Code Blue warming center initiative 72 times this winter season, with locations like the CATA Transportation Center providing shelter for people experiencing homelessness.

• The city budgeted $40,000 for Code Blue but has already spent more than $63,000, leaving officials searching for additional funds to cover the gap.

• Mayor Andy Schor says the program will remain funded and operational despite the budget overrun.

The program designates several locations, including the CATA Transportation Center on Kalamazoo and Grand, as warming centers for people experiencing homelessness during dangerously cold temperatures.

Devin Herrick, 21, knows firsthand how critical those spaces can be.

"During the Winter, I basically had no where to go," Herrick said.

Herrick said he was homeless before moving in with his girlfriend and her family, and that the CATA Bus station was the only place he could find comfort during that time.

When asked where the additional funding would come from, Schor said.

"Well, we'll look and see where we have dollars, where we've gone over with dollars and where the extra dollars are available and make amendments from there."

Schor said the city's current allocation will allow the Code Blue initiative to continue activating when needed.

"We will continue the program and it will be funded!" Schor said.

For Herrick, that commitment means everything.

"I'm just glad theyre continuing it because it gives a lot of homeless people and opportunity to stay warm and it could save a life," Herrick said.

