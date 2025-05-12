Lansing's City owned cemeteries face financial challenges

LANSING, Mich — Lansing's three city-owned cemeteries are operating at a significant deficit, with expenses far exceeding revenue according to city officials.



City of Lansing has 3 city owned Cemeteries, Mount Hope, North and Evergreen.

City officials said the revenue made at these locations, doesn't compare to the expenses.

Mount Hope Cemetery spans 83 acres and contains around 33,000 burials dating back to its opening in 1874.

"The cemetery itself is about 83 acres," said Loretta Stanaway, president of Friends of Lansing's Historic Cemeteries.

Stanaway advocates for the preservation of all three city-owned cemeteries.

"Evergreen, Mount Hope in north," said Stanaway.

According to city officials, the cemeteries are facing financial challenges.

"The revenue that comes in does not exceed the expenses that take place," said Brett Kaschinski, Parks and Recreation Director.

Kaschinski broke down the numbers, explaining that in this fiscal year, the cemeteries are expected to bring in about $495,000, but expenses are about $1.3 million.

"So with that, currently, we are looking at about $785,000 in subsidy, and that comes out of our parks millage fund, so whatever we don't raise in revenue to cover expenses that's extra dollars we have to spend," said Kaschinski.

Several factors contribute to the deficit, including more people choosing cremation and rising maintenance costs.

"This could include digging up graves, opening up lots for cremations, just general tree care and more," said Kaschinski.

As a solution to the financial challenges, the city will continue to raise cemetery prices. Currently, it costs about $2,800 to be buried at one of the cemeteries, with prices increasing 3 percent annually.

"We're very accommodating to folks and I think that's another factor that goes into increasing costs," said Kaschinski.

Despite the financial situation, Stanaway remains committed to the cemeteries.

"I certainly do!" said Stanaway, when asked if she still believes in the cemeteries despite their financial situation.

