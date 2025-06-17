Lansing's Brenke Fish Ladder transforming into amphitheater with $3.4 million investment for Dam Jam Festival

LANSING, Mich — The Brenke Fish Ladder in Lansing's Old Town neighborhood is undergoing a major transformation with the addition of a new amphitheater, just in time for the community's popular Dam Jam Festival.



The sounds of the Grand River are temporarily being drowned out by construction noise as Old Town's newest project takes shape.

"We worked with some urban planners, created a master plan, kind of a string of pearls of ideas for the riverfront," said Laurie Baumer, President and CEO of the Capital Region Community Foundation

That planning has led to the development of a new amphitheater at Fish Ladder Music Park, made possible through a $3.4 million investment.

"This is the only seating that we had before, so this will actually triple the amount of seating that we have," Laurie said.

The park transformation is funded through the Capital Region Community Foundation and a $1.7 million state appropriation. The project aims to accommodate more festivals like Dam Jam, which continues to grow in popularity.

"About 4,000 people came to the festival last year," Laurie said.

Local residents are expressing support for the development.

"If it became a weekly thing where there would be a jam session like they have at Urban Beat or open mics or just concert series, I'd be glad to see lots of stuff by Brenke. It's a cool area," one neighbor said.

The Fish Ladder Music Park is expected to be a key component in the ongoing development of Lansing's riverfront.

When asked what she's most looking forward to about the project, Laurie responded, "I'm excited about the whole thing, but mainly because it's on the river. We have to appreciate our riverfront. It's a huge asset to our community."

The Fish Ladder Music Park is expected to be completed by September.

