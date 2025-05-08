Lansing's $307 million budget proposal emphasizes police, fire and roads

LANSING, Mich — Lansing Mayor Andy Schor's proposed executive budget for the 2025/26 fiscal year allocates more than $100 million toward police and fire services, with additional funding for road and bridge projects and city employee benefits.



Lansing Mayor Schor's proposed budget for fiscal year 2025/26 is set for $307 Million.

Some priorities include public safety, infrastructure and city employee benefits.

"It determines how we live... it determines our quality of life," said resident Loretta Stanaway.

The $307 million budget proposal has sparked various opinions from Lansing residents, with many emphasizing the importance of public safety funding.

"We need to fully fund police and fire and staffing levels and equipment levels," said Stanaway.

Schor's budget aligns with these priorities, dedicating a significant portion to public safety initiatives.

"We proposed to add ten new police officers if the legislature were to pass the public safety revenue sharing... and then we proposed to add 15 new firefighters in the next 3 years through a grant we recently got," Schor said.

Road repairs are another key concern for many residents, including local hot dog stand owner Clinton Tarver.

"First of all, I'd like to see some of these roads fixed... because we got way too many holes in the ground," Tarver said.

The proposed budget allocates $17.5 million toward road and bridge projects, though Schor acknowledges this won't completely address the city's infrastructure needs.

"17 million is just what we get right now... but we have 300 million in road repairs... so it's very difficult to fix all the roads, but we can get a pot hole repaired soon," Schor said.

Additional budget priorities include recruitment efforts to fill city vacancies and funding for retiree benefits.

"We have to put 55 to 60 million dollars to pay for healthcare and retirement costs for our retired employees," Schor said.

The City Council must approve the budget by May 19 for it to take effect on July 1.

"I work well with council and I look forward to working with them on this budget," Schor said.

