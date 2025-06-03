Lansing woman receives new ramp during Week of Kindness

LANSING, Mich — A 78-year-old Lansing woman is getting a life-changing home modification thanks to local volunteers and the Disability Network Capital Area.

• Jean Akens suffered serious injuries after falling down stairs and being stranded for 22 hours.

• Volunteers built her a new ramp as part of a "Week of Kindness" initiative.

• The project was made possible through collaboration with the Capitol Area Housing Partnership.

WATCH: Local volunteers build accessibility ramp for Lansing senior during Week of Kindness

"I'm 78!" Jean Akens proudly declares with a personality you won't forget.

Born and raised in the 517, Akens keeps one thing close to her heart - gratitude.

"I am grateful... I am grateful," she said.

That gratitude remains, even through difficult times. Akens experienced a traumatic accident that left her with serious mobility challenges.

"The year before last, mother's day weekend, I went to step up the step, going up stairs and my knee gave out and fell all the way down and I was on the landing for 22 hours," Akens said.

The fall resulted in significant injuries that have impacted her daily life.

"I broke my femur and my foot," she said.

These injuries have made it difficult for Akens to navigate her home safely.

"I use the cane when I am upstairs... a walker when I am down here and a walker when I am trying to get in the car," she said.

But things are getting easier for Akens. On Tuesday, power tools filled her yard as volunteers constructed a new accessibility ramp.

"Today, we're building a ramp and financing it for our consumer," said Michael Astley with Disability Network Capital Area.

Astley explained that the group is doing this for Akens as part of Week of Kindness.

"I believe very much in the whole pay it forward idea. And the Week of Kindness emphasizes that belief," Astley said.

The project was made possible with the help of 20 volunteers with the Capitol Area Housing Partnership.

"You get a really good sense of satisfaction, you know," one volunteer said.

As Akens enjoyed seeing her new ramp completed, gratitude seemed to flow both ways.

"It really feeds all of the people here at Disability Network to be able to provide and serve people," Astley said.

Akens expressed her appreciation for the volunteers' efforts.

"I am blessed, people came here to accommodate me, and they were there when I need them and I appreciate that," she said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

