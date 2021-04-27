Lansing hopes to allow alcohol in designated outdoor areas

LANSING, Mich. — Drinking alcohol in common outdoor areas could be allowed under a new Lansing City Council resolution.

“The goal really is to help businesses that are struggling with occupancy and capacity limits to be able to serve more people without worrying about overcrowding or violating gathering orders and restrictions,” said Peter Spadafore, the Lansing City Council president.

City Council approved a measure on Monday that would establish social districts where people will be able to buy alcohol from bars or restaurants to consume off site outdoors.

Approval from the Michigan Liquor Control Mission is still pending.

These spaces will be marked with signs that specify their boundaries, and Spadafore says COVID-19 precautions will still be in place.

“You still have to maintain social distance and all the same rules that apply for outdoor gatherings will apply,” he said.

The city hopes to put social districts in downtown, Old Town and REO Town.

Currently, 33 bars and restaurants are eligible to apply for the licensing to operate within the social districts.

“I’ve seen it take place in other communities across the state and the residents and visitors embraced it and I think they’ll do the same in Lansing,” said Spadafore.

If approved, the resolution will remain in effect until December.

