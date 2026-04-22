Lansing voting rights resolution sparks debate over citizenship proof requirements

LANSING, Mich — A resolution passed by Lansing City Council opposing federal voting requirements is drawing sharp reactions from both sides of the political aisle, highlighting a growing debate over election security versus voter access.



Lansing passes resolution opposing federal proof of citizenship requirements for voting.

City Clerk reports only two instances of non-citizen voting in 20 years.

Republican leaders argue current system allows ineligible voters to participate.

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The resolution, passed Monday night, specifically opposes requiring proof of citizenship for voter registration or voting, setting up a potential conflict if federal legislation like the SAVE Act becomes law.

Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope, who has overseen elections for two decades, argues that citizenship proof requirements would create more problems than they solve.

"The number of non-citizens who vote is so minuscule, especially when you compare it to the number of people who are not going to have this documentary proof," Swope said.

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In his 20-year tenure, Swope says he's encountered only two instances of non-citizen voting.

Swope worries that requiring documents like birth certificates or passports would disenfranchise legitimate voters who may not have easy access to such paperwork.

"I can tell you the way to have a safe, secure and accurate election is to increase turnout. So I encourage everyone to get out to the polls," Swope said.

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Ingham County Republican Party Co-Chair Norm Shinkle sees the resolution differently, viewing it as part of a broader pattern he connects to immigration policy.

"I think the Democrats think they need non-citizens voting for them to win going forward, and that's what it looks like to me anyway, Dan," Shinkle said.

Shinkle disputes the characterization that citizenship proof would be an additional burden, arguing it's currently the only verification required.

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"It's not extra proof. It's the only proof. When you say extra proof, right now, they don't have to show anything," Shinkle said.

The federal SAVE Act, which has passed the House multiple times but stalled in the Senate, would require proof of citizenship only for newly registered voters.

Existing registered voters would not need to provide additional documentation.

The resolution also touches on broader voter ID debates. While Michigan law requires photo identification at polls, voters can sign an affidavit if they don't have ID with them.

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Shinkle argues this affidavit system should be eliminated, calling photo ID "a minimum that we should require for people in order to vote."

When confronted with Swope's low numbers of documented non-citizen voting, Shinkle questioned what might be going undetected.

"Well, if he's seen two, how many did he not see? That's the question. How many did he not see?" Shinkle asked.

The debate reflects broader national tensions over election security measures, with Republicans generally supporting stricter requirements and Democrats warning about voter disenfranchisement.

As Michigan prepares for another busy election year with May, August and November contests, local election officials like Swope are already deep into planning mode while navigating these ongoing political debates.

The resolution positions Lansing as opposing federal voting changes, but any actual implementation would depend on federal legislation and potential legal challenges.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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