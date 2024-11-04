Lansing unveils new vehicles paid for with ARPA Funding

Lansing unveils new fleet vehicles funded by American Rescue Plan Act money.

New additions include two fire engines, a ladder truck, two salt trucks, and two electric vans.

Lansing Fire Department responds to over 27,000 calls annually with an average response time of 5 minutes and 45 seconds.

Assistant Chief Kenneth Lay emphasizes the importance of updated equipment for better response efficiency.

More than $3 million in ARPA dollars were allocated for these new vehicles.

The Lansing Fire Department stays pretty busy. We’re told crews respond to more than 27000 calls each year.

“From medical calls, to rescue calls , you know any calls, when somebody don't know what to do they call us,” said LFD Assistant Chief Kenneth Lay.

Lay said his team does a good job responding to those calls, with an average response time of 5: 45 and while that response time is under the national average, Lay said LFD is always pushing to be even better and he's hoping some new gifts to The department would help with that.

LFD recently received two new fire engines and a ladder truck and let's just say they weren't cheap.

“We paid almost $700,000 for each engine and $1.5 million for the ladder truck,” Lay said.

So, Where did the funds come from? In 2022, Lansing received $50 million in American Rescue Plan Act money, out of that, the city allocated the funding for new fire trucks and also more than $600,000 for 2 new salt trucks.

“It's nice to have up to date equipment that we could use so we don't have to worry about it breaking,” said Lansing Mayor Andy Schor.

With more than $3 million ARPA dollars going to new city trucks, Lay said the end goal is well worth it.

“At the end of the day, we want to make sure we are getting to our community as reliable and fast as possible,” he said.

With the three new fire trucks and the two new salt trucks, the city also recently welcomed electrical vehicles, that were paid for out of the General Fund.

