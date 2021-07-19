Lansing United soccer team disbanding after women's 2021 season

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing’s soccer community is losing another franchise.

In a statement released to social media Monday morning, Lansing United President and CEO Jeremy Sampson announced the 2021 season would be the last for the women's team.

“Some great players have come through there and a lot of impact on and off the field. And it leaves a legacy that is a you know, it's a high bar for all of us to love and to live up to going forward,” said Eric Walcott, president of Lansing Common FC Eric Walcott.

Fans, former players and community members took to twitter to wish Sampson and his players the best.

“I think you saw from the reaction to the announcement how much this team has meant over the years, both the current Lansing United women's team and support that they've had and also just the recognition of what Lansing United has meant for soccer in Lansing,” Walcott said.

Lansing Common FC, the capital city’s only men’s soccer franchise at the moment, released this statement to social media, saying in part, "Women's soccer has a bright future in our city and Lansing Common will be part of building that future."

“I think there needs to be a high-level women's team in Lansing and and if we want to, if we can be part of that, making that happen, we absolutely want to help promote that side of the game as well,” Walcott said.

Lansing United wrapped up their final season placing fourth in the UWS Midwest Conference.

