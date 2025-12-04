Lansing unhoused neighbor weighs in on 'mod pods'

LANSING, Mich — A man experiencing homelessness at Lansing's Fallen Angels encampment says he would welcome the chance to live in one of the city's "mod pods" — temporary housing units that have sparked community debate over their proposed locations.

Jordan Lyons has been living at the encampment since earlier this year and has experienced housing instability on and off for the past four years.

"Some days it's hard," Lyons said.

When asked about the mod pods project, Lyons expressed enthusiasm for what he sees as a potential solution to temporary housing needs.

"I was just thinking about a possible solution of temporary housing and it appears to be exactly like that," Lyons said.

The city recently purchased the pods and is currently deciding where to place them. Officials say the units will serve as transitional housing with wraparound resources for residents.

Lyons praised the comprehensive support services that are supposed to accompany the housing.

"That's it right there! I mean there is nothing more that we could really ask for," Lyons said.

However, the mod pods project has faced significant backlash, particularly after the city identified four city-owned parks as potential locations for the units.

Despite the controversy, Lyons hopes a location can be agreed upon because he believes the pods represent a crucial resource for people in his situation.

When asked if he would give up his tent to live in one of the mod pods, Lyons didn't hesitate.

"Yeah! I think it looks great. Like a little hotel," Lyons said.

