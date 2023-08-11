Lansing Twp. police investigate fatal shooting in house near Waverly East Intermediate School

LANSING, Mich. — Thursday night, Lansing Township Police went to the area of Catherine Street and Ionia Street after a woman called saying she was in danger.

The woman, 31, called 911 twice and said gunshots had been fired.

When officers arrived in the area, they did not receive a response from anyone inside the house and "nothing initially appeared to be suspicious," according to a news release.

Police then found a 31-year-old man in the backyard and detained him. The man told officers that someone had been shot inside the house.

The woman who called police then came out of the house and said someone had been shot and didn't know if anyone else was inside.

After entering the house, police found a 22-year-old man on the floor at the base of the stairs. He was not breathing and had a gunshot wound to his head. He was pronounced dead at 10:48 p.m.

"Further investigation revealed that drug use is involved and that this incident is not random," the release said.

The man who was detained in the backyard was arrested and place in Ingham County Jail while charges are pending.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Lansing Township Police Detective Randy Volosky by phone at 517-999-0291 or by email at voloskyr@lansingtownship.org.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook