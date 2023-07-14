Lansing Twp. police cars to get new in-car video systems with $91K grant from the state

LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing Township Police Department will be getting new in-car recording systems for their vehicles through an over $91,000 grant from the Michigan Department of Treasury.

The grant is from the Financially Distressed Cities, Villages and Townships program, and the Lansing Charter Township submitted their application in March 2023.

According to a press release from the police department, their current in-car video recording system is "outdated, unsupported, inconsistent in its reliability and replacement by the township to the degree necessary was cost prohibitive."

Township police officers wear Axon body-worn cameras, and Axon has a in-car video recording system that will sync up with the body cams.

The grant proposal was approved last month, and the total amount approved was $91,644.

"The benefits of having a new in-car video recording system in each police vehicle are many but primarily a video record of activities will provide an enhanced record of the Officer's activity as they drive and a record of the interactions officers have with the people they place inside of their patrol vehicles," the release said. "With overwhelming support by police officers all over the country, the use of BWC's [body-worn cameras] and in-car video recording systems have become the norm and a video record has become a significant arbiter regarding what occurred during officer-initiated activity and calls for service. This grant award will allow the Lansing Township Police Department to remain at the forefront of cutting-edge technology while continuing to exceed community expectations."

