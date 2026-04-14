Lansing tenants report rats and drug use inside Porter Apartments.

LANSING, Mich — Tenants at the Porter Apartments in Lansing are describing their living conditions as unbearable, citing years of ongoing issues ranging from severe pest infestations to safety concerns.

"It’s not great," said tenant Faye Allen.

The complex received a tax break from the city in 2021 after promising to spend $9 million on renovations. However, residents say the promised improvements have not materialized, and the problems are only getting worse.

"The back area is a total mess and people just throwing their furniture out," Allen said.

Beyond the trash, tenants report a severe infestation problem filled with bed bugs, cockroaches, and rats.

"My rat that I caught in my home was 15 inches long... and now they're in the ceilings, they're around in my bedroom, when I sit in the living room to watch tv, they're through walls, I am afraid to have my grandkids come over," said tenant JoAnne Beam.

Security and safety at the Porter Apartments have also caused concern among the residents.

"I have a problem where I have stepped on broken crack pipes with them letting people to do drugs in the basement," said tenant Faith Morehart.

We made out way inside the building to speak with a property manager, but shortly after, was asked to leave. We also attempted to call the corporate number but had no luck.

Tenants hope speaking out will send a strong message to the property managers.

"Just because we are low income, doesn't mean we are not human," Allen said.

We reached out to the city's code enforcement to put these issues on their radar and will provide updates as more information becomes available.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

