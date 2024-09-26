Lansing Tech is cooking up the next generation of students: A look inside the high schools new culinary class

Lansing Technical High School opened 2 years ago and today they offer EMS, construction, computer science, and culinary arts pathways for high school students

In these programs, students have the opportunity for hands-on experience in their desired field as well as academic learning tailored to their interests

This school year, Lansing Tech opened up its new culinary arts class and I spoke with the assistant principal and culinary students about how this space is setting them up for success

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

It's not every day that high schoolers will find themselves making onion rings in the morning but here at Lansing Tech, it's their reality. I'm your neighborhood reporter Asya Lawrence with a look inside the high school's newest student facility

"Flour, baking powder, salt, and egg," said 10th grader, Jayden.

Jayden Jackson is only in 10th grade but already has dreams of becoming a caterer.

"Put my high school skills to use," he said.

And his classmate Natalia is on the same page

"Cooking is a big part of my family culture and we cook a lot so I thought why not do something that I like and have passion for," she said.

Inside Lansing Technical High School's new culinary classroom, students like Jayden and Natalia have a chance to explore their interest in cooking early on.

"They're going to be walking away this year with certifications, their Safe Serv, pro start, so they're getting a head start in a career that they love as a freshman," said Lansing Tech assistant principal, Michael Reynolds.

In its 2nd year of operation, Lansing Tech offers construction, EMS, computer science, and culinary arts classes to about 180 students.

The training can provide hands-on experience in fields where students can find jobs right out of high school.

"Not every student wants to go to college not saying that all of our students aren't able to because still our students are taking the credentials and experiences they have and so if they want to take that to a community college or university we're preparing them for that as well," said assistant principal Reynolds.

Training on their own, and as a group.

"I've learned my different cuts and I've gotten a few certificates," Jayden said.

Giving students the guidance they need to help make their dreams a reality.

"I'm starting my business for catering and being a private chef and that's what I hope I'm doing," Natalia said.

In the spring, enrollment for incoming 9th graders will be open

