Lansing teacher is a ghostbuster on the weekend

Yasmeen Ludy Ghost Buster suit

Ryan Holmes, is a teacher for the Lansing school district, but, on the weekends, he’s a ghostbuster.

After joining the Great Lakes Ghostbuster Coalition, a cosplay group, he decided to start his own group in Lansing with Aaron Aikman and Jim Snellenberger.

The Lansing Ghostbusters would attend community events, parties, and baseball games. When they’re not patrolling the city for ghosts, they’re putting smiles on children’s faces.

Yasmeen Ludy Ghostbusters mobile

During the lockdowns earlier this year, Holmes said it was hard for the ghostbusters to bring smiles to the community, so he turned to social media.

Holmes started reading and watching YouTube videos on how to edit, which helped him create videos of himself capturing monsters. Not real ones, of course.

“It's also been a really cool connection with my children who have grown up in this YouTube age and this social media age and where the younger ones are like 'Oh man, Mr. Ryan's fighting ghosts,' the older ones are like 'Oh man, Mr. Ryan knows how to edit YouTube videos,'” he said.

The inspiration behind his videos comes from Lansing’s horror tales. Holmes also uses his videos to highlight local businesses.

In the future he wants to create short films that will include more of his team.

