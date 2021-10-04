Lansing Symphony Orchestra to play first in=person concert at the Wharton Center since January 2020

LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing Symphony Orchestra is performing at the Wharton Center for Performing Arts on Saturday. It will be the first show of its 92nd season, and its first in-person show at the Wharton Center since January 2020.

“The feeling of having in-person concerts again at the Wharton Center is beyond words. These concerts are a community experience and celebration of togetherness, something for which we have all been waiting a long time,” Timothy Muffitt, music director and conductor, said in a press release. “While we have enjoyed seeing our audience at some outdoor concerts, the experience of hearing the repertoire for this opening program will be greatly enhanced by the wonderful acoustic environment of the Wharton. Much of the beauty is in the details."

The concert will be held in the Cobb Great Hall and will feature pianist Michael Brown. Brown has been described by the New York Times as “one of the leading figures in the current renaissance of performer-composers."

The concert will conclude with Pytor Ilyich Tchaikovsky's Piano Concerto No. 1.

Proof of full vaccination for COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 test is required to enter any Lansing Symphony Orchestra concert at any indoor venue. Face masks will be required regardless of vaccination status.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook