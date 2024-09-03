Lansing starts RFP Process for 3 major facilities

City of Lansing announced they are starting an RFP Process to manage the Lansing Center, Jackson Stadium and the Groesbeck Golf Course.

The RFP Deadline is set for October 3.

Watch video above to see how people in our neighborhood feel about it.

Santiago Riros has a long history with the Lansing Center. As a neighbor who is involved in several organizations, he has helped organize many events at the venue.

“We had different things here,” Riros said. “We had the chilly cook off and with Lansing school district, we had several events honoring those retired.”

For decades, the Lansing Center has been managed by the Lansing Entertainment and Public facilities authorities, also known as LEPFA. But that may change soon.

“We decided that we were going to put out a request for proposals to see if there are any management companies out there that believe they could manage the properties,” Lansing Mayor Andy Schor said.

The request for proposals will be for the Lansing Center, the Jackson Stadium and the Groesbeck golf course, all locations that LEPFA oversees. Schor said this stemmed from some council members having concerns about using tax dollars to help fund the properties.

According to this year's budget, the city plans to allocated about 1.4 million tax dollars to help fund the Lansing Center, Jackson Stadium and the Groesbeck Golf Course, something that doesn't sit well with Councilman ryan kost says doesn't make sense.

“I'm glad to see this RFP process is going to play out and we can get a new management company that will decrease that subsidy and those tax dollars could be used for something else like fixing roads, and infrastructure,” Kost said.

The city says managing companies from all over can submit RFP's for one location or all three, and as we wait to see how things turn out, neighbors like Riros is just hoping the managing selected managing companies understand just how important all three properties are to the neighborhood.

We did reach out the LEPFA for comment but they did not get back to us and one last thing, the deadline for the RFP is October 3rd.

