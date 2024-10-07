Lansing Soccer players give back during Socktober

LANSING, Mich — Young athletes from our neighborhoods are taking part in "Socktober", a nationwide effort to collect socks for those in need.

Local girls who play for the Nationals Capital Area Soccer Club are collecting socks to donate to local charities and shelters.

Local businesses like Playmakers and Flour Child Bakery are hosting donation bins through October 25 where you can drop off warm socks to help:

Hope Sports Complex (Cleat’s): 5801 N Aurelius Rd, Lansing, MI 48911



· Playmakers: 2299 W Grand River Ave, Okemos, MI 48864



· Darrell’s Market and Hardware: 4520 W Columbia Rd, Mason, MI 48854



· Flour Child Bakery: 323 S Bridge St, Grand Ledge, MI 48837



· Loft 126: 126 E Main St, DeWitt, MI 48820



· Sundance GMC, 1205 N US Highway 27, Saint Johns, MI 48879

