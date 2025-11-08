LANSING, Mich — As holiday decorations arrive in downtown Lansing and snow enters the forecast, local shoppers are sharing their varied approaches to holiday spending this year, with some planning to spend more to help others while others are cutting back and getting creative with gift-giving.



Local shoppers have mixed spending plans for the holidays, with some increasing budgets to help others in need while others are cutting back and making homemade gifts

Downtown Lansing businesses like Sylvia's Sudsery are offering products at various price points to meet deal-conscious shoppers' needs

The National Retail Federation expects holiday sales to reach $1 trillion for the first time ever despite cautious consumer sentiment

The big red balls, silver bells, Christmas wreaths and the state Christmas tree have all arrived in downtown Lansing in just the last week, getting residents in the mood for holiday shopping.

WATCH: Lansing shoppers prepare for holiday season with mixed spending plans

Lansing shoppers prepare for holiday season with mixed spending plans

I asked shoppers about their expectations for spending this holiday season, and responses varied widely.

"I think I'm spending less this year," Jana Nichol said.

"I hope to spend the same amount that I did last year," Rebecca O'Neill said.

"Maybe a little bit more just for assistance,"

Kristina Jones-Whipple tells me she's stepping up her holiday spending to try and help others in need this year.

"This is the time of year for coats, boots and shoes, gloves and hats," Jones-Whipple said.

"I'm having a different approach to holiday shopping this year," Jana Nichol said.

Nichol said that while she's cutting back on spending, she's getting creative by making more of her own gifts and supporting local businesses.

"The sudsery, capital hippie, the peanut shop, those are three of my favorites," Nichol said.

Julie Gloden and Rebecca O'Neill say they plan to spend about the same as last year, but expect to give fewer gifts.

"You just can get what you used to for the same amount of money," Julie Gloden said.

Regardless of spending more, less or the same, all shoppers told me they're deal conscious.

Shops like Sylvia's Sudsery told me they're trying to meet that need at all price points.

"We have smaller sizes of our products as well as we also have if you get a larger amount its cheaper with that," Danielle Hastings said.

The National Retail Federation said despite the cautious sentiment and uncertainty, they're expecting holiday sales to grow this year, reaching $1 trillion for the first time ever.

But outside of all the spending and gifts, Jones-Whipple reminds neighbors what the season is all about.

"I just hope that everyone has a wonderful holiday season, you get chances to spend it with your friends, family and loved ones, because everyone needs someone this year," Jones-Whipple said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.