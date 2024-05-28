Lansing shooting victim identified, police & mayor call for curfew and more resources

(WSYM)- Mayor Andy Schor announced a curfew for the city’s youth and called for more resources following a fatal shooting on Memorial Day.

The curfew went into effect Tuesday in the wake of an early morning Memorial Day shooting that left one teen dead and six others injured.

“Our youth (are) armed to the teeth while they’re beefing with each other. That needs to stop,” Schor said.

Seven victims were hurt, including 17-year-old Kylete Owens of Lansing, who died at Sparrow Hospital. A 20-year-old and 16-year-old are in critical condition while two 16-year-olds and two 18-year-olds suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The Lansing Police Department responded to a shooting around 2:50 a.m. Monday at the 300 block of River Front Drive near Rotary Park, where police found a large group of people and multiple shooting victims, according to a press release.

All victims were male, and police believe it was an isolated incident.

Police believe the victims were bystanders caught in the crossfire between two groups of people. No arrests have been made. Police were unable to confirm how many shots were fired, which weapons were used, and how many.

Assistant police chief Robert Backus said there was evidence of two different firearms at the scene. A gun was recovered at the scene, but police don’t believe it was used in the shooting.

Some of the victims attended schools in the Lansing School District. Police estimated the crowd to be around 50-100 people.

“We know that with a group that was so large that there’s a lot more witnesses that have not come forward,” Backus said. “We’re calling on the parents who have this information who know that their children were there.”

Lansing Police say they’re implementing a ‘multi-faceted’ effort in response to the shooting, including enforcing curfew along with gatherings in parks and parking lots.

“We are going to take enforcement on this, and we’re going to be very aggressive on it,” said Chief Ellery Sosebee. “I’ve been met with criticism in the past about breaking up these events because people need a place to congregate, but that time has passed.”

Schor said the Biden Administration reached out Monday to offer federal resources to combat gun violence.

Schor said it’s up to federal lawmakers to pass legislation.

