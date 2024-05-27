1 teen dead, 6 injured in shooting on Lansing's Riverfront

A shooting early Monday morning left one dead and 6 others injured.

The scene extended from Lansing's Riverfront to the Lansing Brewing Company across the street.

Video shows the community's reaction after the shooting.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Residents are on edge after a deadly shooting along Lansing’s riverfront early Monday morning.

Gabe Hernandez was surprised this morning when he saw the scene outside his apartment.

“I woke up and had no idea what was going on," Hernandez said. "It's 4 am. I see 10 to 20 [police] cars and I can’t walk down anywhere. And then this morning I see all this crazy stuff, like is this real life?”

Lansing police department responded to a call, just before 3 am, at the 300 block of River Front Drive where they found seven people shot. The youngest victim is 15-years-old.

A 17-year-old male was pronounced dead at the local hospital, and one is still in critical condition.

The crime scene was extended to the Lansing Brewing Company parking lot across the street, where police taped off a car they say is connected to the shooting.

Hernandez has been a resident at the Marketplace apartments for 5 years. He says that the area near the riverfront has steadily gotten worse.

“I lived here when there were three people that got shot and killed-all minors-so it literally happened again.”

Corina Salinaz, a local promoter, held an event at the Lansing Shuffle, which ended a few hours before the shooting began.

“It went excellent, we had a great crowd, no problems at all.”

Besides being at Rotary Park Sunday night, Salinaz is a frequent go-er of Rotary Park and believes there needs to be more of a response from the city to prevent this from happening again.

“Honestly, we just need more security and police presence because why have something big and beautiful if it gets destroyed by other people? Then we can’t come back and enjoy it.”

Hernandez agrees.

“One cop could be put right there and watch this whole area," Hernandez said. "One cop car, two people that can signify that there’s protection around this area and people won’t be doing stupid stuff.”

Mayor Andy Schor released a statement Monday morning about the shooting.

"My thoughts go out to the victims and their families. The fact simply remains that access to guns is too easy. These young people should not have had these guns. We take hundreds of illegal weapons off the street every year, yet continue to face these tragic incidents. We need more action by the state and federal governments to control access to guns. We will work with all of our law enforcement partners, and use all tools at our disposal, to find who is responsible for this and make sure they are held accountable. And we will aggressively hold responsible the owner of the guns that were used. Access to and willingness to use a gun is too easy and we will arrest all parties responsible. This has to stop."

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook