Lansing shooting victim identified

LANSING, Mich — Lansing Police have identified the victim of a shooting that happened on January 27.

Police say 21 -year-old Javion Husband was found in a vehicle with a gunshot wound near North Grand River and West Willow.

He was originally listed in critical condition, but on Thursday authorities confirmed he died from his injuries.

The five people charged in connection to the shooting, ages ranging from 19-35, now face new charges including open murder and discharge of a firearm from a vehicle causing death along with other criminal charges.

