Lansing sees economic development and tourism growth with millions of visitors in 2025

LANSING, Mich — Economic growth has been a major focus in the Lansing area in recent years, and new data from the city and tourism officials suggests those efforts are paying off.

The Greater Lansing area welcomed 6.7 million visitors in 2025, generating about $732 million in economic impact, according to Choose Lansing.

Tourism leaders say expanding attractions and creating positive visitor experiences are key to encouraging people to return.

Downtown businesses, like Capital Hippie, say both local shoppers and out-of-town visitors help support small businesses.

Business owners say more downtown festivals and events could increase foot traffic and further boost sales.

According to figures released by Choose Lansing, the Greater Lansing area welcomed 6.7 million visitors in 2025, generating an estimated $732 million in economic impact for the region.

Local tourism leaders say creating positive experiences for visitors is key to keeping that momentum going.

“When they come to Lansing we want them to have great experiences and want to return to Lansing,” said Cindy Bowen, General Manager of the Crowne Plaza Hotel and a board member for Choose Lansing.

Bowen says over the past few years the city has expanded the number of attractions and destinations available to visitors, giving people more reasons to spend time in the area.

For downtown businesses, that increase in visitors can make a noticeable difference.

“Even the smallest purchases really do make a difference,” said Lauren Castle, owner of the downtown Lansing shop Capital Hippie. “I appreciate the regulars, I appreciate the new people, I appreciate the people who come from out of town.”

Castle says events and festivals held downtown often lead to a significant boost in both foot traffic and sales.

“One thing that would be really cool is if people came and they threw their festivals in downtown,” Castle said.

As city leaders and tourism officials continue working to attract more visitors, many local business owners say they hope the region’s growing tourism industry will translate into even more support for downtown shops and restaurants.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.