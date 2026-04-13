Lansing seeks new plans for downtown lot after data center deal fails

LANSING, Mich — Lansing is focusing on the future of a three-acre downtown parking lot near Kalamazoo and Larch streets after plans for a $120 million data center were recently canceled.

Deep Green pulled its application to build the data center on the site.

"They pulled out at the 11th hour when it was clear they didn’t have the support," said Councilman Ryan Kost.

"It is time to move forward, we need to move the city forward," said reside Stan Shuck.

Now that the deal is off, neighbors are sharing ideas for the land, ranging from community-driven spaces to financially driven developments.

"I think it would be a fantastic welcoming center location for people getting off the highway, it could be filled with maps, restaurants and even hotels," Shuck said.

"You could do farmers markets in the spring and summer there and in the winter have ice sculptures there or a food truck spot would be perfect there," said resident Phil Damicio.

Some residents want the city to take a more active role in finding a replacement.

"I think LEDC and the mayor’s office needs to be actively recruiting to find some true economic development that creates true jobs here," Kost said.

The mayor's office said they have been trying to develop the location for years.

"We’ve been trying for about eight years. We put out an RFP, but there just hasn’t been a lot of interest in that site," Lansing Mayor Andy Schor said.

"A lot of people come and express ideas for what they want to see, but we need someone with the financial backing too," Schor said.

Schor said the city will reopen the Request for Proposals for the location. Meanwhile, neighbors hope to remain involved in the process.

"I have always lived by the saying you can’t spell community without unity," a neighbor said.

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