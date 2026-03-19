Lansing seeks feedback on 'In Motion' 5-year plan

LANSING, Mich — The city of Lansing is drafting a multi-million dollar five-year plan to improve pedestrian and cyclist safety.

The initiative, branded as "Lansing in Motion," comes as families like Annette Hill's continue to grieve. Hill's 74-year-old sister, Marianne Gibson, died last December.

"It's gut-wrenching, it's heartbreaking," Hill said.

Gibson was struck and killed in her motorized wheelchair while crossing the intersection of Cedar Street and Miller Road. Police said the driver cooperated and winter conditions may have played a role. When I talked with Hill, she said her family is still struggling to get over the tragedy.

"It's a kind of hurt that you feel deep in your heart and soul that you feel you will never get over," Hill said.

Lansing Director of Public Service Andy Kilpatrick said incidents like this are becoming far too common.

"The statistics show that it has become less safe and become a higher injury or fatality rate for pedestrians or cyclists for the last five years and we're trying to combat that," Kilpatrick said.

The draft plan highlights goals such as adding more bike lanes and increasing the number of sidewalks in the city. Lansing already has more than 600 miles of sidewalks.

"What we're kinda branding this as is Lansing in motion... this is our non-motorized transportation plan or walking and biking plan," Kilpatrick said.

"Make sure our sidewalk network is good, build that out to make sure all of our major streets have sidewalks on at least one side for safety and access," Kilpatrick said.

The city hopes to have the plan finalized by May after receiving feedback from the public. Hill said she plans to submit her feedback soon.

"I am in support of it because I feel it's necessary," Hill said.

Submit feedback to plan here.

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