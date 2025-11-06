Lansing Schools Superintendent named lone finalist for Seattle Public Schools job

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing Superintendent Ben Shuldiner has been named the lone finalist for a superintendent job with Seattle Public Schools.

The Seattle School Board made the decision on Wednesday.

“We believe Ben reflects the hopes, values and purpose of our SPS community,” said Board President Gina Topp. “We are ready to partner with a leader who listens, shows up for students and families, and does the work. Ben has a strong record of delivering results, extensive financial and operational experience, and a commitment to lifting every student and school in our system. That’s why we selected him. He’s ready to get to work, restore hope, and move our shared vision into action.”

Shuldiner started with the Lansing School District in 2021. His accomplishments with the district included, raising the graduation rate by 26%, attendance by 13%, and increasing enrollment, according to the press release. Universal Pre-K, Lansing Technical High School and the Newcomer Center were also launched under his leadership.

According to the Seattle Public Schools website, a total of 41 candidates applied for the superintendent position, and it’s unclear when the board will officially offer Shuldiner the job.

