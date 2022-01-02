Lansing schools announces remote learning for the week of Jan. 3

LANSING, Mich. — Students who attend Lansing Public Schools will switch to remote learning from Jan. 3 through Jan 7 due to high COVID-19 rates, the district announced on Saturday.

Lansing schools are switching to online classes "out of an abundance of caution" said district officials.

Each school will be contacting families with details on food distribution, extra curriculars and technology distribution for those who don't have access to devices.

Capitol Area K-12 Online will continue lessons as usual.

All teachers and staff will report to school buildings but students will attend classes virtually.

