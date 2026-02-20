LANSING, Mich — The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Wednesday that its Civil Rights Division has launched an investigation into the Lansing School District and two other Michigan districts over classroom instruction related to gender identity and sexual orientation.

The U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division is investigating the Lansing School District, along with Detroit Public Schools Community District and Godfrey Lee Public Schools, over instruction related to sexual orientation and gender identity.

The DOJ cites Title IX and parental rights concerns, stating it will examine whether parents were properly notified and allowed to opt their children out of certain lessons.

The investigation follows a November 2025 revision to Michigan’s health education standards, which gave local school boards more control over curriculum decisions.

The Lansing School District has responded, saying it is reviewing the investigation and remains committed to complying with state and federal law.

WATCH: Lansing Schools among the 3 Michigan school districts under federal review in curriculum investigation

Lansing Schools among the 3 Michigan school districts under federal review in gender curriculum investigation

According to the DOJ, the investigation will examine whether certain Michigan school districts are teaching content related to sexual orientation and gender identity in a manner that may conflict with federal law, specifically citing Title IX and parental rights concerns.

In a written statement, the DOJ referenced Supreme Court precedent, stating:

Asya Lawrence

The investigation will determine whether the districts:

Are including sexual orientation and gender identity-related content in classroom instruction

Have properly notified parents of their right to opt their children out of such lessons

Are complying with Title IX requirements

Limit access to single-sex intimate spaces — such as bathrooms and locker rooms — based on biological sex

This federal action follows a November 2025 revision to Michigan’s Education Health Standards. The updated standards allow local boards of education to determine their own health curriculum, which may include instruction on sex education and gender identity topics.

Under the revised standards, individual school boards have discretion in shaping curriculum — a shift that has fueled debate among parents, educators, and policymakers statewide.

The DOJ’s inquiry will examine how the locally determined curriculum aligns with federal protections and parental notification requirements.

On Thursday, the Lansing School District issued a statement addressing the investigation, saying:

Asya Lawrence

As the investigation continued, DOJ officials are expected to provide further updates.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.