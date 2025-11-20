Lansing SchoolDistrict launches "Safe Home, Safe Schools and Safe Kids"

LANSING, Mich — The Lansing School District is distributing free gun locks to families as part of a new safety initiative aimed at preventing gun violence among students.

The "Safe Home, Safe Schools and Safe Kids" campaign provides resources to help keep firearms away from minors, according to Superintendent Ben Shuldiner.

"We are actually giving away free gun locks if anyone wants them at all of our schools," Shuldiner said.

The initiative comes after incidents last May at Everett High School and Dwight Rich Middle School, where minors brought guns to school. District officials hope the gun locks will prevent students from accessing firearms at home and bringing weapons to school.

Along with the locks, families receive informational brochures with instructions on proper gun storage and safety measures.

"I have an example of that brochure here, and it has a how-to guide and these will go along with the gun locks," Shuldiner said.

Parent Alyssa Morley, who has two children in the Lansing School District, supports the program.

"Safety as a goal means our kids could go to school and focus on learning," Morley said.

The initiative provides peace of mind for families, Morley added.

"It gives some peace of mind so that there is an initiative that focuses on following the law and making sure our kids don't get their hands on guns," Morley said.

Shuldiner believes even small steps can make a significant impact on student safety.

"I believe that everything could be better, and even this small project we're doing now could make a huge difference and keep more people safe," Shuldiner said.

The gun locks are available at all district buildings with no questions asked for families who want them.

