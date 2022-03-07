Lansing School District will merge Montessori schools into one building this fall

LANSING, Mich. — Two Lansing schools are merging next year to enhance the educational experience for kindergarten through eighth grade.

Woodcreek and Wexford Montessori will now be in one building beginning in the fall.

The merger is the result of parent feedback according to district officials.

The change means kindergarten through eighth grades will be housed in the Wexford Montessori Academy building.

Because the number of students and staff is increasing in that building, Wexford is getting some upgrades.

“Some of those modifications include not only the inside but also the outside of the school like adding outdoor classrooms for more learning environments outside the school. We are adding a walking path,” said Ariel Rodriguez-Pena, Director of Middle Years and Academies.

Many families who chose the Montessori model were in favor of the merger because they have kids in both schools and think it makes sense to let them stay in one building until they transition to high school.

One of the beliefs in the Montessori learning model is that once you get to the upper grade levels you have the opportunity to mentor little kids and kind of become leaders in the schools for that Montessori level and that’s one of the big reasons why we decided to go ahead and merge the two schools into just one facility,” said Rodriguez-Pena.

When the new Wexford Academy welcomes kids back in the fall, there will be over 350 students, but that number is expected to grow.

Rodriguez tells FOX 47 News the district plans to have a meeting with all of the parents from the Montessori schools involved in the merger at the end of the school year to give them a final update on the process.

