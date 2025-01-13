Lansing School District welcomes new Board members

LANSING, Mich — The Lansing School District Board used the first meeting of the year to welcome new members and elect new officers for leadership positions.

Robin Moore has been named President, Guillermo Lopez as Vice President, Dr. Caitlin Cavanagh as Treasurer, and Dr. Deyanira Nevárez Martinez as Secretary.

All Board of Education members are elected by neighbors living in the Lansing school district.

New board of education members include Keturah Bouyer, Lavonte Heard and Cirea Strode who were elected in the November 2024 election and were sworn in and participated in their first meeting.

