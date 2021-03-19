Lansing School District superintendent finalist withdraws ahead of second interview round

LANSING, Mich. — One of the three finalists in the Lansing School District superintendent job search has withdrawn two days before the second round of interviews.

Delsa Chapman, the district's deputy superintendent, dropped out of the running on Tuesday, according to Gabrielle Lawrence, the Lansing School District Board of Education president.

The remaining finalists are Jessica Benavides, the executive director of improvement and innovation for the district, and Benjamin Shuldiner, a former high school principal, who is also a dean’s fellow at Hunter College in New York.

Lawrence says the board will hold a virtual meeting Saturday morning to discuss the two finalists and make a hiring decision.

