Lansing School District students get free glasses, eye exams

LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing School District is working with the nonprofit Vision to Learn to provide students with free glasses and eye exams. District leaders said clear vision is something kids shouldn’t have to go without.

“I just have them, because I can’t really see close,” said Donovan, a third grader at Averill New Tech Elementary in Lansing. On Tuesday, he was one of 35 kids to get a new pair of glasses for free.

“Today was just a wonderful day. With the Lansing School District’s partnership with Vision to Learn and the Carl Foundation, we were able to give free glasses to our students,” said Lansing School District Superintendent Ben Shuldiner.

Vision to Learn started in 2012 and has since given free eye exams and glasses to more than 350,000 students nationwide. They’re hoping to help thousands of Lansing School District students.

“We expect to help and provide glasses to more than 6,000 more Lansing School District students in the next coming years,” said Vision to Learn President Ann Hollister.

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist and Lansing Mayor Andy Schor showed up to support the cause and see the smiles on kids faces.

“It’s such a basic thing to be able to see and have the full experience in school, so this is just removing a barrier for kids to be their best selves, have the most fun and get the highest degree of academic achievement,” Gilchirst said.

“The lieutenant governor put one of the pairs of glasses on a young lady and she said, 'Everything is so clear,'" Schor said. "It’s great to see them smiling and realizing that we care about them and providing these tools that they need to succeed."

