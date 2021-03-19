Lansing School District pushes back return to in-person instruction

LANSING, Mich. — Students in the Lansing School District who were scheduled to return to classrooms next week will have to wait a little bit longer before returning to in-school instruction per updates to the district’s “Safe Learning Plan.”

“What we ended up doing is we had a small number of students coming back on March 22, we just moved them back to March 29,” Superintendent Sam Sinicropi said.

Some other school districts in the area have been financially incentivized to boost in-school instruction through increased state funding.

“The incentive that some schools are receiving funding by having to have at least 20 hours of in-person instruction doesn’t pertain to Lansing schools,” Sinicropi said.

The Lansing School District will continue to phase in groups of students based on their grade level in accordance with a safe learning plan.

“This decision was made thinking of the safety of our students and our families. We still have a long list of metrics that we’re looking at we also have a lot of school nurses on staff who provide advice as to what we should do,” Sinicropi said.

This hybrid learning program will have students continuing with virtual learning in the mornings, then returning to in-person instruction in the afternoons with room for schools to customize schedules or learning plans.

