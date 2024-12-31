Lansing School District officials reflect on the 2024 school year and reveal safety plans for next year

Between the new buildings, classrooms, support staff, safety measures and more, the Lansing School District has had an eventful 2024

In 2021, The graduation rate for Lansing School District was 62% and now in 2024, the graduation rate is about 87% according to superintendent Ben Shuldiner.

Superintender Shuldiner also said the district attendance rate increased by 14% and the test scores have increased across every grade.

In the attached story, Superintendent Shuldiner and I sat down to talk about why this progression has happened and how the district plans to keep the momentum going into 2025

While students from my neighborhood are enjoying some time off, Lansing School District officials are reflecting on 2024 and planning for the future.

I'm your neighborhood reporter Asya Lawrence and I sat down with Superintendent Shuldiner to take a look back the progress the district and students have made.

"This school year so far has been, well for my kids it's been fun but for me it's been inspiring." said Ashley Jones, Lansing School District parent.

As Ashley Jones picked up her 2 first graders from Riddle Elementary, she said she couldn't believe 2024 is coming to an end.

Jones says when she weighs the pros and cons, overall it's been positive.

"I think the pro of it all is the comfort here for the Lansing school district." Jones said.

Lansing School District Superintendent Ben Shuldiner says he has similar feelings with the data to back it up.

"It's a great year, some of the huge highlights is that we're going to have raised the graduation rate by 25% since I got here." Shuldiner said.

From a 62% graduation rate in 2021 to about 87% closing out this year, the district officials say they have made great strides in academic improvement including higher test scores across every grade as well as a 14% increase in attendance rates.

"So many new and wonderful things are happening for the Lansing school district and as we look forward to next year, we only want to get better." Shuldiner said.

To help improve their processes, Superintendent Shuldiner reached out to parents asking them what improvements they want to see next year. Some of the answers he got included things like better transportation, instruction, and of course, safety, which the district has already started working on.

"And what we're doing this year, is spending even more money. We're going to put the 3m film on more of our schools, were going to create more secure vestibules, were going to add more cameras, we're going to have more fences because we're going to make sure out kids are as safe as possible." Shuldiner said.

Decisions that parents like Ashley say make her feel confident in what the 2025 school year will bring.

