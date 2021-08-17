Lansing School District offers gas cards to families who don't want their kids riding the bus

LANSING, Mich. — Many Lansing school district students will be getting on the bus and heading back to the classroom at the end of the month.

And starting Aug. 30, the first day of school, the district is offering gas cards to any family eligible for transportation who chooses to drive their children to school instead.

District officials say it's a COVID safety measure.

"Many families even with all of our cleaning protocols, even with masks, even with buses with open windows, some parents were still a little hesitant to send their children on the bus," said Superintendent Benjamin Shuldiner. "This is a wonderful option for them to choose if they want to."

Rich Pedroncelli/AP Pumping gas (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

The gas cards worth $25 per month per child for the whole school year and can be used at any gas station. If a parent has more than one student, they will receive a card for each of them.

When parents opt for the gas card, their child will be taken off the list for bus transportation and the free CATA bus pass.

If you're interested in signing up for the gas card click here.

