Lansing School District makes changes to student athletic event attendance after 'minor incidents'

LANSING, Mich — The Lansing School District has implemented new restrictions on high school student attendance at athletic events following recent safety concerns at games.



Lansing School District's new change will only allow students of the home and away teams to attend.

The change comes following 'minor incidents' according to the school district.

A parent, who's also a local coach, says the change is welcome in order to protect students and foster a safe but competitive environment.

Under the updated athletics code of conduct, Lansing High School students IN grades 9-12 and students from visiting teams' districts are permitted to attend games.

All Lansing High School students must carry their student ID to all home athletics events according to the district.

Anyone younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The district cited minor incidents as the reason for the policy change. A spokesperson for the school district confirmed the change Friday afternoon.

A local basketball coach, who requested anonymity, said he attended a game between East Lansing and Sexton High Schools earlier this week that required officials to stop play due to an incident.

"It still wound up causing a whole problem in the stands where they had to stop the game to get everything under control," the coach said.

The anonymous coach supports the changes, viewing them as necessary until behavioral standards improve.

"I think it's a good idea at least until we can change the narrative of them being able to come by themselves and conduct themselves like young men and women," he said.

Despite the restrictions, he emphasized the importance of maintaining attendance at games to encourage student athletes.

"You make a real big difference because what about the kids that don't really have somebody to support them," he said.

The coach hopes the new policy will help maintain competitive athletics while ensuring safety.

"It means a lot to me to watch the players that I've coached," he said.

The district has not specified how long these restrictions will remain in place or what criteria would need to be met for them to be lifted.

