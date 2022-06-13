Watch
Lansing School District looking to hire more teachers for the 2022-23 academic year

Posted at 11:31 AM, Jun 13, 2022
LANSING, Mich. — The school year wrapped up last week, and officials with the Lansing School District say they’re looking for more teachers to join their team this upcoming fall.

On Friday, the district posted 55 teaching positions. District officials said all teaching positions are unionized and come with competitive salaries.

We’re told the new hires will be given a $1000 stipend per semester during the upcoming school year.

You can find more information about the positions on the district's website.

