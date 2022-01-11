Watch
Lansing School District increases the number of fans allowed at indoor sporting events

Posted at 4:40 PM, Jan 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-11 16:40:07-05

LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing School District has increased the number of fans allowed to watch indoor sporting events from zero to 100 people.

A spokesman for the school district confirmed the change to FOX 47 on Tuesday.

Last week, while Lansing schools were only offering remote instruction because of high COVID-19 rates, the district did not allow any fans at home games. In-person classes resumed this week and the change to the number of fans allowed at sporting events takes effect immediately.

Erica Murphy

