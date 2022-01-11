Lansing School District increases the number of fans allowed at indoor sporting events

LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing School District has increased the number of fans allowed to watch indoor sporting events from zero to 100 people.
A spokesman for the school district confirmed the change to FOX 47 on Tuesday.
Last week, while Lansing schools were only offering remote instruction because of high COVID-19 rates, the district did not allow any fans at home games. In-person classes resumed this week and the change to the number of fans allowed at sporting events takes effect immediately.
Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.