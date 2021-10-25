Lansing School District gets $25 million for teacher and administrator development

LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing School District recently received a $25 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education that will be used to give teachers and administrators more opportunities for professional development.

“We get $25 million over a three year course,” Superintendent Ben Shuldiner said. “That’s nice because it’s not just a one off.. We’re going to benefit from this, not just one year, but for three years.”

The grant is called REAP 2.0, and it stands for Rewarding Educator Achievement and Performance.

“It comes with coaching, it comes with support,” Shuldiner said. “We get to bring outside people in to help the educators be even better than they were before.”

Around 900 teachers and administrators work in the Lansing School District. Educators who participate will be rewarded for progress.

“Teachers and administrators do get reports, you know how well they do, and they get evaluated, so if they get evaluated in a good way, they actually get rewarded for that,” Shuldiner said. “So, it’s really a nice way to say to our people, 'Look, if you do well, we’ll give you some extra money.'”

He said it’s a "really great grant" and that Lansing was "one of only 22 districts to receive it.”