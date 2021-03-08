Lansing School District close to choosing new superintendent

LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing School District could pick its next superintendent next week.

“We want someone who is dynamic and engaging and is going to make people excited about the school district,” said Gabrielle Lawrence, the Lansing School District Board of Education president.

Applications for the position opened in January. The board has selected three finalists from a field of more than 20: Delsa Chapman, the deputy superintendent for the Lansing School District;

Jessica Benavides, the executive director of improvement and innovation for the district;

and Benjamin Shuldiner, a lecturer at the City University of New York’s Hunter College, who was a finalist in the search that was called off last year.

Virtual forums with each finalist are scheduled for this week and will be open to the community.

The district will conduct a second round of interviews with the candidates next week and plans to make its decision by March 18.

“The top priority of the board is always how do we improve student academic achievement, said Lawrence. "I’ve been very clear with our candidates that that’s something the board is laser focused on and we are looking for a new superintendent who’s got innovative ideas on how to further that goal.”

