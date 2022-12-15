Lansing School District announces new 5-year strategic plan

LANSING, Mich. — 32 pages, thats how long the Lansing School District’s new 5 year strategic plan is.

“We actually presented it to the board on Dec. 1, and they approved it on Dec.1,” Lansing School District Board of Education Treasurer Robin Moore said.

The plan highlights strategies that will help the district accomplish certain goals by 2027. The biggest goal is increasing the district’s graduation rate to at least 85%. District officials say this can be done by implementing high-quality learning experiences for all students.

“If we have a less than 85% graduation rate, what’s that say about our district,” said Moore. “It’s important they [the students] have what they need to graduate and live and fulfilling life.”

The plan then tackles things like increasing student participation by promoting current extracurricular activities and creating new ones, making sure each district building is clean and healthy, addressing inequitable policies to improve equity and inclusiveness and building a solid relationship with parents and family members.

“We need to get more parents involved,” said Joy Gleason. “Parental involvement is the one piece that we’re not doing well on.”

If you’ve attended a school board meeting, you may recognize Joy Gleason. She’s usually very vocal during the public comment portion of the meetings, and she said she has been like that since 2005 when her son started in the Lansing School District.

We asked Gleason her opinion on the new strategic plan.

“It’s a good plan. I like that it’s measurable and the success can be tracked,” she said.

