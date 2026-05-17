Lansing Restaurant Week brings discounted specials and a boost in customers to local eateries

Lansing Restaurant Week is drawing more diners to local restaurants, with participating eateries offering discounted specials to patrons throughout the week.

Lansing Restaurant Week draws more customers to local restaurants.

Denny and Sue Fulk like to support local restaurants.

Employees at Lansing Brewing Co. have seen an uptick in customers and sales of specials.

Denny and Sue Fulk are among the customers taking advantage of the event. The couple spent a Saturday afternoon at Lansing Brewing Co., one of the local restaurants participating in the week-long celebration.

Lansing Restaurant Week boosts local dining with specials

"I think any time that you spend the time, take the time to reinvest in your own community, it's important for their survival. It's important for our local economy," Sue Fulk said.

Restaurant Week features participating local restaurants that provide discounted specials for patrons.

Sarah Cherry, a server at Lansing Brewing Co., said she has seen an uptick in customers throughout the week.

"We've seen a lot more customers coming in, especially more customers ordering specials which is really nice to see. Restaurant Week in general has just been really cool to see, because if you go to the page and you scroll, there's like a million restaurants in there. I think it really shows the community of Greater Lansing coming together to just kind of celebrate restaurants and that industry," Cherry said.

Cherry said the real celebration is for the customers.

"Restaurants wouldn't be restaurants without the customers and the people of Lansing. So that's what I really think Restaurant Week is about," Cherry said.

For the Fulks, the event is a welcome opportunity to support the places they love.

"I think any effort to have a special available is really nice," Sue Fulk said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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