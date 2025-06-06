Lansing restaurant struggles as remote work impacts downtown foot traffic

LANSING, Mich — A jar filled with tips at Anqi Sushi Express in Lansing indicates business is flowing, at least on Thursday. But on Wednesday, the store experienced its worst day of business in 15 years.

Lansing City Council held a discussion about remote work policies during a personnel committee meeting Thursday afternoon

A business in downtown Lansing says it's been adjusting to fewer office workers coming in for food

"I'm trying to do some advertisements. But I have no idea if that really will help," said Jing Liu, owner of Anqi Sushi Express.

Liu attributes the slow business to the lack of foot traffic coming through her door.

"Compared to the last couple of years I feel like it's very very bad," Liu said.

When asked if it makes planning difficult for daily materials, Liu confirmed, "Yeah of course."

Liu believes one possible factor is that more downtown employees are working remotely.

"Also the people have still not come back full time," Liu said.

The issue of remote work was a topic of discussion during a Lansing City Council meeting on Thursday. Council members were looking to fill a vacant spot for an appointed internal auditor and debating whether that auditor could work remotely or in a hybrid arrangement.

"How does Lansing stay competitive with the current workforce?" one council member asked during the meeting.

Councilmember at Large Trini Pehlivanoglu says offering remote work is a way to attract higher quality candidates for different positions. However, she acknowledges that a lack of office workers could hurt downtown businesses.

That's why Pehlivanoglu says discussions must continue.

"It's my hope that we can really find that right size the right flexibility bring in a good competitive workforce," Pehlivanoglu said.

Until then, Liu is adjusting, going with the flow, and working to stay afloat.

"So what can I do? Even the advertisement still has not brought people in," Liu said.

When asked if she just has to hope for the best, Liu simply replied, "Yeah."

