Lansing restaurant offers 50% discount to SNAP recipients during federal benefits pause

LANSING, Mich — A Lansing restaurant owner is stepping up to help neighbors who rely on SNAP benefits as a potential federal government shutdown threatens to pause food assistance programs starting November 1.

Henry Meyer, owner of East Fish Fry, announced he will offer 50% off one meal per week through the end of November for anyone who shows their food stamp card and ID, even if they can't use the benefits due to the pause.

"If you have food stamps, you're not going to be able to use food stamps obviously, but if you have cash, credit or debit card, you could come in here with your food stamp card and ID and you could get 50 percent off one meal per week until the end of November," Meyer said.

The offer comes as residents at Capital City Apartments on South Washington Avenue express concern about how they'll manage without their primary source of food assistance.

"The food stamps are my only source of getting food," one resident said.

Another tenant shared similar worries: "Without having food stamps, I don't know where I would be."

The potential SNAP benefits pause has left many wondering how they'll feed their families. "I don't know how we gone eat for the next month or what we're going to do. Food pantries gone be backed up and it may not be enough food for everyone in Lansing," one resident said.

Meyer, who has owned the eastside restaurant for more than a decade, says the gesture allows him to give back to the community that has supported him.

"I just try and be as helpful I can to people because I got help a lot and I wouldn't be here without all of the help I get," Meyer said.

The discount offer has already generated interest among residents, with at least one tenant expressing plans to visit the restaurant.

