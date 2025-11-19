Lansing residents weigh in on placement of transitional housing pods for unhoused community

LANSING, Mich — Public participation is playing a crucial role in determining where Lansing will place 50 newly purchased modular pods designed to provide transitional housing for unhoused residents.

"Because it's going to have a huge impact on wherever it ends up at," said Loretta Stanaway, explaining why resident involvement in the mod pod process is essential.

Stanaway believes community awareness is vital as the city moves forward with this initiative.

"I think people need to be aware that this is a thing that's being considered," Stanaway said.

The city recently purchased 50 mod pods that will come with wraparound resources and serve as transitional housing for those experiencing homelessness. Currently, city officials are working to determine the best locations for pod placement.

Tirstan Walter, co-chair of the neighborhood advisory board, is leading the group appointed by the mayor to collaborate with the Human Relations and Community Services board in narrowing down optimal locations.

"I think the hope would be that we could get a little more neighborhood involvement, input. We are looking for their opinion on good, bad and indifferent on what locations they think would be best," Walter said.

Walter explained the decision-making process involves a series of community meetings. At the next meeting scheduled for Thursday, the HRCS department is expected to present their top 5 locations for the mod pods.

Following that presentation, there will be additional opportunities for public comment before a final deliberation meeting, where one or 2 recommended locations will be forwarded to Mayor Andy Schor.

A statement from the mayor's office emphasized the importance of community input: "The Mayor takes input very seriously and it will be a big part of his decision process."

The community meeting will be held Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Letts Community Center. Residents who cannot attend the meeting can submit their input via email at HRCS.CommunityEvents@lansingmi.gov.

