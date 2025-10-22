Lansing Residents Weigh In on City's Plan for Transitional Housing Community

Lansing is moving forward with plans for a new transitional housing community called NOVA, sparking both support and concerns among residents who gathered Tuesday night to learn more about the initiative.

The city recently purchased 50 modular pods that will house people experiencing homelessness for six to 24 months while providing wraparound services. At an informational meeting held at the Schmidt Community Center, about 30 neighbors came to hear details and voice their opinions about the project.

"Our hopes are to share information and to answer questions," said Kim Coleman, director of human relations and community services, who led the meeting.

The modular units are 8-by-8-foot structures equipped with steel doors, electricity, beds, pillows and other basic necessities, Coleman explained. The NOVA transitional housing community aims to provide comprehensive support services to help residents transition to permanent housing.

The city has received more than 30 location recommendations for the housing community, including some parks near residential areas. This has raised property value concerns among some residents.

"If you want to sell your house, do you think someone is going to want to buy your house when there is a homeless thing down the street? When you say it's not going to impact our property value, it will," one resident said during the meeting.

However, other community members expressed different views. Resident Curt said he wouldn't mind having unhoused neighbors.

"People get up in arms when they get something like this in their neighborhood. Myself personally, I don't care if the unhoused moves next door," he said.

Clay Winters, a Lansing resident who attended the meeting, brings a personal perspective to the discussion. Nearly 26 years ago, he faced his own housing crisis during his struggle with alcoholism.

"I was an alcoholic, I lost a lot of things. What I most lost was my dignity," Winters said.

When asked about nearly becoming homeless, Winters recalled the fear he experienced.

"I was scared to death," he said.

That experience motivates his support for helping the unhoused population today.

"We just gotta open our hearts and help our fellow citizens. That's where I am at," Winters said.

City officials emphasized they are considering all resident concerns as they move forward with the project. They hope to have the NOVA community operational by September 2026.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.