Lansing residents weigh in on budget priorities

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing Mayor Andy Schor held a public forum Wednesday night, giving residents a chance to weigh in on the city's budget priorities for the coming fiscal year.

The city is holding a series of four budget forums for residents to better understand the city’s budget process. At Foster Community Center, interim Finance Director Jake Brower, Budget Analyst Emily Linden and Mayor Andy Schor talked about the city’s budget and gave residents the chance to share their ideas.

Luisa Wiewgorra Lansing Budget Forum, Foster Community Center

“The budget will reflect the priorities of the community. So, I wanted to hear what those priorities are, before I send a budget to Council for the things that I thought were important,” Schor said.

Resources for neighborhoods, fixing roads and sidewalks and public safety have been important to him when planning the budget over the past for years, he said.

Suggestions offered by residents included climate action, better bus lines, road improvements, recreation, schools, and libraries.

Luisa Wiewgorra Lansing Budget Forum, Foster Community Center

Virginia Chambers said that affordable housing is very important and was happy to learn more about the city’s budget.

“It’s really important to make sure that residents who live in Lansing and who are paying taxes can make their voices heard and have their opinions counted,” said Chambers, a Lansing resident.

The budget forums on Jan. 19 and 29, and Feb. 19 will be another opportunity for residents to join Lansing’s budget discussions for the fiscal year of July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook