Lansing residents staying vigilant amid rise in COVID-19 cases in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. —

COVID-19 cases are surging again here in Michigan. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is calling on communities across the state to do their part to slow the spread. Some Lansing residents are up for the challenge.

“Right now we’ve got some work to do to get our COVID metrics headed in the right direction again,” Whitmer said.

Michigan’s COVID-19 positivity rate is 18 percent. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is tracking 1,152 outbreaks in counties across the state, including Ingham County.

Arthur Celentino, a Lansing resident, said he’s not surprised cases are rising.

“I kind of knew it was coming because people are letting down their guard, masks are being worn only once in a while, and a lot of people went on vacation,” said Celentino. “When they came back, they brought it with them.”

More than 3 million people in Michigan have been vaccinated. Anup Shah is one of them.

“I got my vaccination twice,” Shah said.

But Shah isn’t letting up on safety protocols just yet.

“I still take precaution,” Shah said. “I put on my mask and keep the social distance when I go out to the grocery store and everything. I still do worry.”

Celentino said he feels like the end of the pandemic might be in sight.

“I would imagine by Christmas,” Celentino said. “Then everybody should have their shots pretty much, and hopefully, the variants will be under control also.”

Until then, Shah is urging everyone to stay vigilant.

“People should be careful. Keep the social distance and keep face masks on,” said Shah. “We have to work together.”

